KINGSTON — A Wyoming Avenue storefront which has been home to several restaurants in recent years will soon be the home of local bakery, according to the bakery’s Facebook page.

Short & Sweet, a bakery owned by Back Mountain woman Kaitlyn Falzone-Shipp according to the company’s website, will be taking over the storefront located at 761 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Up until now, the bakery had been operating out of Falzone-Shipp’s home, she writes in the about page on the website.

The Facebook post says renovations of the building are underway, and the store is planned to be open by mid-November.

Short & Sweet offers “sugar cookies, drop cookies, French macarons, cupcakes, donuts and more sweet treats,” the Facebook post reads.

In recent years, the storefront has been home to a number of restaurants, including Teberio’s Pizza and Nina’s Wings and Pizza.