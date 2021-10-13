🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Township police Tuesday released surveillance pictures hoping someone can identify the unknown person responsible for stealing a 2021 Kubota tractor and attachments from CH Waltz & Sons earlier this month.

Police believe the orange-colored Kubota sub-compact tractor was stolen Oct. 5.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, surveillance cameras recorded an unknown person operating the tractor from the Route 309 side of the business to the rear where it was loaded onto an enclosed utility trailer towed by a grey single-cab Ford pickup truck.

The Ford and utility trailer gained access to the property by cutting an eye hook attached to a chain extending across the entrance to the property, police posted.

A registration plate was not able to be obtained from video footage.

The unknown person loaded the tractor including a backhoe and loader attachments onto the utility trailer before driving away from the scene.

Police described the tractor as a 2021 Kubota B2601HSD-1, the orange backhoe attachment is a Kubota BH70, and the orange loader attachment is Kubota LA435.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the pictures is asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003. Officer Jason Mislevy is investigating.

By Ed Lewis