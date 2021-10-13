🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man Wednesday on allegations from a woman claiming he sexually assaulted and raped her in September.

James McIver, 26, of 145 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre, persuaded the woman to walk with him from the downtown area to the area of 470 Stanton St. where he forced her to perform a lewd sex act on Sept. 5, according to court records.

After the alleged forced sex act, McIver took the woman to a residence on Parrish Street where he raped her, court records say.

McIver was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of rape and one count each of sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she traveled to Wilkes-Barre to meet a man she communicated with on a social media app on Sept. 3. After spending the night, she went to the Intermodal Bus Terminal on Sept. 4 and realized she did not have sufficient funds to purchase a bus ticket home.

Another person at the bus terminal offered her a place to stay for the night.

On Sept. 5, the woman told police she was returning to the bus terminal and was followed by a man she later identified as McIver.

McIver initiated a conversation with the woman learning she was stranded. McIver persuaded the woman to walk with him as he told her he knew where to get cash for her bus ticket, the complaint says.

As McIver and the woman arrived in the area of a closed bowling alley on Stanton Street, she claimed he forced her to perform a lewd sex act in-between a truck and a bus, according to the complaint.

She told police, the complaint says, McIver threatened to kill her if she did not perform the act.

After the alleged assault, she told police McIver took her to a residence where he raped her, the complaint says.

Police said they were able to determine the route the woman took while walking with McIver due to landmarks she mentioned, and the residence on Parrish Street where the rape took place.