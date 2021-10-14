Ex-Children and Youth director facing charges

A decision on former Luzerne County Children and Youth Director Joanne Van Saun’s pension was postponed Wednesday due to the pending criminal charges against her.

Van Saun’s potential pension was calculated at $4,467.23 per month, according to Wednesday’s county Retirement Board meeting agenda.

Pensions are based on past compensation, tenure and retirement option selections, and Van Saun had worked for the county approximately 35 years, according to prior published reports.

After a closed-door executive session Wednesday, all five board members unanimously agreed to remove her pension from consideration at this time.

Board members cited advice from board Solicitor Donald Karpowich as the reason for the decision delay.

Over the years, the board has postponed decisions on several former employees’ pensions until their charges were adjudicated and they were sentenced.

Under the state pension forfeiture act, former employees are not eligible for a pension or interest on their contributions toward a pension if they are convicted of certain crimes related to their employment, officials have said.

For example, several prior county workers were denied pensions for extortion and corrupt receipt of a reward for official action.

It’s still unclear if the charges against Van Saun will meet the legal definition allowing for denial of her pension.

The county terminated Van Saun July 1 because she was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them.

All three charges are misdemeanors.

Van Saun is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas in Harrisburg, according to court records.

The charges were filed by the state Attorney General’s Office.

In addition to the arrest of Van Saun, three former county Children and Youth staff members have agreed not to serve in any position where they would be a mandated reporter of potential abuse or neglect until at least 2025, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Following the charges against Van Saun, the county retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to complete a still-ongoing internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of possible wrongdoing.

The firm’s review has prompted county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo to place three management-level employees on administrative leave pending further investigation. She has not identified the workers or specified what was discovered by Troutman Pepper.

The county retirement board, which oversees the employee pension fund, is not scheduled to hold its next voting meeting until Dec. 8. The board members are Council members Kendra Radle and Tim McGinley, retired deputy sheriff John Evanchick Jr., county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz and county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

