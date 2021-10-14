🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas ignored a request by a defense attorney for a sentence of 43 days of time already served for a Dallas man who admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography.

Instead, Lupas sentenced Adam Joseph Keithline, 26, of Huntsville Road, to two-to-four years in state prison followed by five years probation.

Keithline was sentenced Thursday on four counts each of child pornography and dissemination of children engaged in sex acts. He pleaded guilty to the offenses July 22.

Keithline was arrested in November 2020 by detectives from the district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police after tracking videos of children engaged in lewd acts to his computer.

Court records say Keithline admitted to detectives to creating an account and uploading videos and an image of child pornography for nearly four years for personal gratification.

After his arrest, Keithline was jailed without bail for 43 days at the county correctional facility until bail was set at $50,000 unsecured earning his release.

His attorney, Andrew Joseph Katsock III, requested Keithline be sentenced to the 43 days time served noting he cooperated with detectives, accepted responsibility by pleading guilty, and assists his mother and grandmother. Katsock further noted there are no children who reside in the household.

“I’m sorry for everything I’ve done. I’ve taken full responsibility,” Keithline said adding he looks forward to receiving counseling and moving on with his life.

Lupas said Keithline did accept responsibility and was cooperative with detectives but noted the seriousness of the offenses involving child pornography couldn’t be ignored when he sentenced him to state prison.