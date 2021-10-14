🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 899.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,208 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,082 cases and 510 deaths; Monroe County has 18,997 cases and 353 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,253 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,496,399.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Oct. 13:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,241,569 total vaccine doses, including 312,485 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Thursday, Oct. 14.

• 6,332,117 people are fully vaccinated; with 71,604 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 24,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data:

There are 2,978 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 664 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, there were 108 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 236,341 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,590,759 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,886 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,753 cases among employees, for a total of 94,639 at 1,636 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,693 of total cases have been among health care workers.

