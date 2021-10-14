🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A man from Plymouth was arrested Thursday on allegations he downloaded images and videos of children engaged in sex acts on his cell phone.

Joseph V. Marsicano Jr., 39, of 188 Vanloon Street, used multiple fake names and set up several email accounts on a social media app primarily used by young children and teenagers to download and share at least two videos of child pornography, according to court records.

A forensic examination of Marsicano’s cell phone allegedly uncovered 20 image files and six video files of children engaged in sex acts.

Marsicano was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on 26 counts of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of children engaged in sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Spagnuolo jailed Marsicano without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility deeming him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives with the district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August that two video files were uploaded on a social media app. The two files involved children engaged in sex acts with adults.

Detectives traced the video upload to a cellular phone number assigned to Marsicano.

A search warrant was served on Marsicano’s residence Thursday morning.

During an interview, Marsicano admitted he came across child pornographic material while performing an internet search using specific words. He also claimed to creating multiple social media app accounts with variations of “tim smith” or “timothy smith,” and would interact with other individuals in “kids chat rooms,” the complaint says.

Marsicano said he came up with the “Tim Smith” alias from the television series, “Moonshiners,” and would get sexually aroused by looking at the lewd images, according to the complaint.