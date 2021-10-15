🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Thursday agreed to extend contracts with two companies that handle the city’s workers’ compensation program.

Council also agreed to allow a liquor license transfer from Edwardsville to the city, pending approval from the state’s Liquor Control Board.

City council unanimously agreed to renew the contracts held with EHD of Lancaster — which was hired as a management consultant for the city’s self-insured workers’ compensation program, management of past claims and the Pennsylvania Heart and Lung Program — and PMA Companies of Blue Bell — the third-party administrator for the workers’ compensation program.

Council signed off on a three-year contract with both firms, at an annual cost of $39,500 for EHD and $30,900 for PMA.

During public comment on council’s agenda for the evening, citizen Sam Troy asked council if costs could be saved if only one company were contracted to do all of the work that will be done by both, but city attorney Tim Henry claimed that the city previously contracted with only one company, and is now saving money overall by contracting the work out to both.

Jim O’Malia, assistant vice president of EHD, responded to questions from council, saying the city pays roughly $1.2 million annually on worker’s compensation claims, adding that the city generally follows the recommendations set forth by EHD on how to proceed with individual claims.

Before the typical council meeting on Thursday, council heard a presentation from Michael Bailey, the attorney representing Tolteca Bar & Grill, which is currently in the process of taking over the space on Public Square previously occupied by El Zocalo.

The new Mexican restaurant plans to transfer a liquor license it holds and previously was used at the now-shuttered Tolteca Express, which had been at the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville.

Bailey told council that the restaurant on the square, once it opens, would have a full-service bar, but that it would keep similar hours to other restaurants in the downtown area, focusing more on food service but also selling alcohol, rather than focusing on alcohol.

He said that roughly 40 people would be able to be inside the restaurant at once.

At the public hearing, no members of the public sought to speak out about the transfer of the liquor license.

During the regularly-scheduled meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the transfer from the Edwardsville location to Wilkes-Barre, but the transfer still needs to be stamped by the LCB.

Council also unanimously approved a handful of other resolutions, namely:

• The reappointment of Greg Barrouk of Reliance Drive to the Wilkes-Barre Finance Authority for a term ending Oct. 14, 2024.

• The appointment of Michael Horvath of Lawrence Street to the Industrial Development Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

• The sale of 209-217 E. Northampton St. to Yasmeiry Navarro for $3,500.

• The award of the contract for Wilkes-Barre City Parks ADA Upgrade/Tourism Hospitality Projects to PennEastern Engineers LLC of Wilkes-Barre, with the total cost being based on a percentage basis of the projects and paid with federal American Rescue Plan funds and private donations.