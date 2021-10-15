🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Name Brand Liquidations, in business since 2005, will open its third store in mid-November — this one in the Gateway Shopping Center in the space formerly occupied by P&R Discounts.

Joe Foley, who owns the business with his wife, son and two others, Thursday said the store will employ 10 to 15 people at the Edwardsville store, which will be the company’s largest at 20,000 square feet.

Name Brand Liquidations operates two other stores — in Laflin and in Berwick — with 25 total employees.

According to the company’s website, Name Brand Liquidations was started in 2005 with the goal to save consumers money. Foley said the business has grown from its online stores to two retail stores with the third one to open soon.

“We have a constantly changing inventory with new product arriving daily,” the website states. “Shop both stores often for the greatest selection. And don’t forget that on the 25th of each month, our liquidation markdowns take effect.”

The company’s stated promise is:

“You can buy with confidence from us as every item purchased at our stores is covered by our 14-day return period. Items must be returned in purchased condition. Please have your original receipt to expedite processing.”

For more information, go to the website at — namebrandliquidations.com.

