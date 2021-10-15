🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Township police obtained an arrest warrant for Scott Alan Bolton, 57, charging him with stealing items from a residence on Mount Olivet Road earlier this month.

Bolton, address listed as 309 McAlpine St., Avoca, is best known for his failed escape attempt with Hugo Selenski from the top floor at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10, 2003.

Bolton and Selenski used 15 bed sheets tied to each other to climb out a cell window. Bolton dropped from the bed sheet rope and landed on a roof of a lower building and suffered permanent leg injuries while Selenski managed to escape, eluding authorities until his surrender from 479 Mt. Olivet Rd. in Kingston Township on Oct. 13, 2003.

At the time of their escape, Bolton was jailed on multiple cases of stealing all-terrain vehicles while Selenski was being held on two counts of criminal homicide and abuse of corpse.

Selenski was charged after investigators found bone fragments of two men whose bodies were burned in a pit at the 479 Mt. Olivet Rd. property. A jury acquitted Selenski on one count of criminal homicide and a mistrial was declared on the second homicide count.

Bolton pleaded guilty to his escape attempt and was sentenced April 3, 2006, to 21-to-42 months in state prison, court records say.

In the latest charges, township police say Bolton on Oct. 6 was found inside a residence on Mount Olivet Road, about one-half mile from 479 Mt. Olivet Rd. Bolton told a person he was there to repair window shutters.

The homeowner later discovered items missing, including two large ceramic Indians, several animal wall and pedestal mounts, lawn and garden power tools, fishing poles and reels, jewelry and a radio, according to the criminal complaint.

Police estimated the value of the missing items at $8,120.

Bolton is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft.