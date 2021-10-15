🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 260 new full-time associates on Oct. 20 for its area distribution facilities, including its locations in the CentrePointe Commerce & Trade Park and a new coastal holding facility in Pittston.

According to Steve Salazar, Manager, Corporate Communications for Lowe’s Companies Inc., Lowe’s is holding the event as it rounds out its teams to better serve customers this fall and winter.

The walk-in hiring events will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. Lowe’s will host a hiring event at its Pittston regional distribution center — 200 Center Point Blvd. — to hire more than 200 new associates for two distribution facilities in Pittston.

Salazar said Lowe’s is hiring more than 150 associates for its Pittston distribution center and approximately 50 employees for the new coastal holding facility it plans to open in Pittston next month at 325 CenterPoint Blvd. in Jenkins Township.

Coastal holding facility team members will begin working at the regional distribution center and then transition to the new facility when it opens. The new 744,000 square foot facility will support the timely flow of product from Lowe’s distribution network to its stores and customers, providing additional capacity and flexibility in other distribution centers.

Salazar said Lowe’s is building a network of distribution facilities to coordinate deliveries at a market level and operate more efficiently, and the new Pittston location is part of the company’s $1.7 billion investment in transforming its supply chain through 2023.

Import products like seasonal and outdoor living and other items will flow through this new facility, which is expected to bring up to 100 jobs to the area over the next year.

No reservations or resumes are required for Wednesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.