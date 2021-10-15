🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 159 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 903.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,367 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,141 cases and 510 deaths; Monroe County has 19,039 cases and 353 deaths.

The Department of Health on Friday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,725 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,502,124.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.