WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Friday presented a $54.4 million balanced budget without a property tax increase in 2022.

It’s the third budget Brown presented that keeps the city property tax millage rate at 141.33 mills. Wilkes-Barre uses its own property assessments. It is the only municipality that does not use Luzerne County property assessments.

When Brown took office in 2020 he amended the budget submitted by the previous administration of Mayor Tony George. But this year Brown, in order to get his spending plan in place, exercised his veto power over changes made by City Council. Brown increased the recycling and sewer maintenance fees each to $75. He initially proposed doubling the fees to $100 each, but council opposed the increases and wanted them to remain at $50.

In his 2022 budget Brown returned the fees back to $50.

