Former state inmates testify about death of Edgar Gearhart at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas

WILKES-BARRE — A dispute about telephone privileges inside G-Block at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas was behind an inmate-on-inmate fight that led to a fatal stabbing earlier this year.

Two former inmates at SCI-Dallas, Marques Birney and Michael Diorio, testified at a hearing Friday that they saw inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce, 25, lunge at inmate Edgar Gearhart, 24, during a fight and corrections officer Osmel Martinez, 26, failing to respond.

Gearhart died inside his cell.

An autopsy revealed Gearhart, known as E inside the prison, died from a stab wound by a sharp instrument to his neck. His death was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Pierce with criminal homicide, inmate in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while Martinez was charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities.

During the preliminary hearing for Pierce and Martinez held before District Judge Brian Tupper at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday, Birney testified Gearhart was upset and arguing with Pierce about the use of the telephone inside G-Block.

Birney said Pierce asked Martinez if he could “rip” with Gearhart, meaning to engage in a physical fight.

“He (Martinez) let them go up and rip. Rip means fight. Fese (Pierce) asked Martinez if he could Rip E and Martinez said to take it up to the cell,” Birney testified.

After Pierce and Gearhart engaged in a fist fight, Birney said, Pierce left Gearhart’s cell and was seen to “passoff” some type of weapon and returned to Gearhart, who was standing in front of his cell.

Birney said Pierce made a downward punching motion and “stuck” Gearhart in the neck.

Diorio said he did not see the fist fight but witnessed Pierce walk away from Gearhart and “passoff” an object. Pierce then returned to Gearhart and made a downward punch, similar to using a hammer, Diorio said.

Birney and Diorio testified Martinez was made aware Gearhart was severely injured but failed to react.

“He (Martinez) said, ‘Report that (expletive) at 10 o’clock. I’m not doing the paperwork,” Birney said, referring to the change of shifts for corrections officers.

Birney said he asked Pierce what happened and Pierce admitted to stabbing Gearhart.

“He (Pierce) said, ‘I stuck him, I stuck him.”

Birney said when other correctional officers responded, Gearhart was pulled from his cell.

“He was purple as a smurf,” Birney said.

Diorio said he borrowed Gearhart’s electronic tablet and wanted to immediately return it believing Gearhart would be “put in the hole” due to the disturbance at his cell. When he reached Gearhart’s cell, Diorio said Pierce was inside standing over an injured Gearhart on the floor.

Diorio further said he was later asked by Gearhart’s cellmate to help place Gearhart in bed, initially being told he was drunk on homemade “hooch.” When Diorio picked up Gearhart’s head, blood began squirting from his neck.

Trooper Ed Urban testified Martinez provided false information on reports about the incident and failed to disclose Pierce was the assailant.

Urban said Martinez’s failure “handicapped” the investigation.

Tupper forwarded all the charges against Pierce and Martinez to county court.

Assistant District Attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and James McMonagle are prosecuting.

Attorney Mark Bufalino represents Martinez, who remains free on $50,000 bail.

Public defenders Demetrius Fannick, John Donovan and Katelyn Spellman represent Pierce, who remains jailed without bail.