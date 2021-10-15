Pennsylvania Attorney General, 48, launched gubernatorial bid this week

🔊 Listen to this

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, second from left, brought his campaign for governor to Pittston Friday afternoon. Appearing with Shapiro were, from left: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton; Shapiro; State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township; Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo; judicial candidate Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz; and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022, speaks at a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 Pittston Office Friday afternoon.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is greeted by Pittson Mayor Mike Lombardo, left, and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown at a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 Pittston Office Friday afternoon.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022, speaks at a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 Pittston Office Friday afternoon.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, second from left, brought his campaign for governor to Pittston Friday afternoon. Appearing with Shapiro were, from left: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton; Shapiro; State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022, speaks at a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 Friday afternoon.

PITTSTON — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday said the stakes are high in the 2022 race for governor, stating “our democracy is on the line.”

Shapiro, 48, announced Wednesday that he is running for the Democratic nomination for governor; Luzerne County was among the first stops on his statewide bus tour.

“I won Luzerne County last year and we will win it again next year,” Shapiro told a crowd gathered at the UFCW Local 1776 Pittston Office. 2007 Highway 315, in Pittston. He began his day in Lehigh Valley and was headed to Lackawanna County last evening.

“Luzerne County has been there for me and I wanted to be here today as we begin this bus tour across this great state.”

Joining Shapiro at the campaign rally were U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton; U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic; State Reps. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township; Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Luzerne County judicial candidate Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz and Luzerne County Controller Michelle Bednar.

Arriving in a bright blue bus Friday afternoon, Shapiro brought his “Big Fights Bus Tour” to Luzerne County, Shapiro highlighted his record of standing up for Pennsylvanians — from holding the largest construction contractor accountable when they tried to rip off their employees to defending the right to vote following the 2020 election — and he pledged to continue to take on the big fights and get things done for the Commonwealth.

Shapiro spoke about his commitment to creating jobs, rebuilding the economy, shaking up government, and protecting Pennsylvanians’ rights.

Since launching his campaign, Shapiro has traveled to Pittsburgh, Montgomery County. Philadelphia, Allentown, Pittston, and Scranton. Tomorrow, his bus tour will continue in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Berks counties.

“Your right to vote is on the line,” Shapiro said. “I will see that every vote is counted. The attacks from the last election haven’ stopped. I will get things done for you — for all Pennsylvanians.”

And then Shapiro said, “And I will not hesitate to use my veto power to protect each and every one of you.”

Shapiro cautioned the crowd of the “fragility” of the situation.

“I urge you all to get off the sidelines,” he said. “Get in the game and protect our democracy.”

Casey recalled standing in the same parking lot on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. He said President Biden’s American rescue Plan has brought $190 million to Luzerne County.

“And that was made possible by one political party — the Democratic party,” Casey said.

Cartwright said Shapiro has “fire in his belly” and he shares the values needed in Harrisburg.

Carroll said Shapiro has won big fights, solved problems and got positive results.

“That translates to effective governance,” Carroll said.

Shapiro’s campaign website states that “time and again, he’s delivered real results — like leading a fiscal and ethical turnaround in Montgomery County, exposing decades of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, standing up to the insurance industry to protect health care access for 1.9 million Pennsylvanians, and securing our right to vote and defending our democracy.”

Other campaign bullet points include:

• When Shapiro was first elected to the PA House of Representatives, he defeated a former Republican Congressman – becoming the first Democrat to win the District in 20 years.

• After winning a competitive three-way primary in 2016, Shapiro became Attorney General with the most votes of any candidate on the ballot in the general election.

• In 2020, Shapiro was re-elected, again receiving more votes than any other candidate and winning key pivot counties like Erie, Luzerne, and Northampton.

• In 2020, he was the only statewide Democrat to win Luzerne county.

“Josh Shapiro has held the powerful to account without fear or favor, protected the rights of Pennsylvanians, and delivered results — and he’s shown that not only can he win tough races, but he is the only Democrat that can reach all voters across the Commonwealth,” the website states.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.