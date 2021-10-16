🔊 Listen to this

The North Branch Land Trust held a fundraising cocktail hour on Friday night, which also served to honor executive director Paul Lumia, who is retiring.

Mike Weaver, right, co-chair of the event along with his wife Caitlin, said Lumia’s tenure is part of what made the land trust so successful. ‘Paul’s stewardship of the land trust has helped us go to the next level,’ Weaver said. During Lumia’s tenure, the land trust went from preserving around 5,000 acres of land to more than 20,000 acres.

‘Three quarters of the land we preserve is open to the public for recreation,’ Lumia said. ‘It’s very important for our region, not only economically, to have spaces where people can recreate and be outdoors. And that’s what we make sure gets done.’