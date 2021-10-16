🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city advised residents of no parking Monday on streets scheduled for milling and paving next week.

No parking signs will be posted on Saturday in preparation for the work. Any vehicles left on the street Monday will be towed.

The streets scheduled to be milled and paved are:

• West Maple Street between North Main and North River streets

• Wilkes Lane between Coal and New Market streets

• South Empire Street between East South and Dana streets.

— Staff Report