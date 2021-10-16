🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 148 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 903.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,515 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,194 cases and 510 deaths; Monroe County has 19,084 cases and 353 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,485 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,506,609.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 14:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 70.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,296,208 total vaccine doses, including 327,181 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 15.

• 6,352,823 people are fully vaccinated; with 54,639 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.