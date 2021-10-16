🔊 Listen to this

NUANGOLA — A woman was found dead at a home in the borough on Saturday, state police said, and a Monroe County man faces charges in connection with her death.

According to a release issued by state police:

Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, was found deceased with what police described as “obvious traumatic injuries” after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after midnight on Saturday at 58 Vandermark Ave.

Lavrius Obrian Watson, 26, of Pocono Summit, was found at the scene and taken into custody by the responding officers.

Watson has been charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was arraigned by Magistrate James Dixon and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

State Police, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Rice Township Police Department are investigating the incident.