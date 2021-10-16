🔊 Listen to this

Photographs of loved ones spread out on a table at the entrance to the park. Many of the walkers wore shirts and held pictures of the loved ones they were walking in honor of, as well.

Sarah Sherpinskas poses with her yellow flower, symbolizing her status as a caregiver. Sherpinskas said she wanted to volunteer this year in honor of her grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s.

MOOSIC — The Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association shattered their fundraising goal on Saturday, raising over $100,000 and drawing over 500 people to PNC Field for the organization’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The good news was announced by the event’s MC, Ally Gallo from WNEP, just minutes before the participants began their walk around the confines of the ballpark, to a thunderous ovation.

Event manager Ryan Schofield from the Alzheimer’s Association was thrilled with the results.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year,” Schofield said. “We set our goal at $100,000 and to see it reached is incredible.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been a huge part of the Alzheimer’s Association for over 20 years, and for the past six years, the walk has taken place in and around PNC Field in Moosic, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

The walk began after a brief opening ceremony hosted by Gallo, who thanked the generosity of individual and team donors before sending the walkers on their way.

The start line was right near home plate, and the route took the pack all the way down the first-base line to the outfield fence, and then along the fence toward the bullpens.

From there, it was out into the parking lot, back inside to the concourse and once around the concourse, with a big “thank you” sign waiting at the entrance to the park.

Several local organizations were represented at PNC Field, including the Wright Center, one of the walk’s principal sponsors.

“We have an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program here,” said Kelly Knesis, one of the Wright Center’s many representatives at the field Saturday. “This event is very near and dear to all of our hearts.”

Some walked in pairs, some with big teams and some by themselves, but everyone walked with a singular purpose: to raise money, raise awareness and ultimately defeat Alzheimer’s.

On the video scoreboard, messages of hope and inspiration flashed as the walk proceeded. One such message belonged to John Warnero, a Throop resident and longtime caregiver for his wife of 48 years, MaryEllen.

“It can feel at times during this journey as if I am all alone, but that’s never really been the case,” Warnero’s message read. “Especially on a day like today, it’s apparent how many people are ready and willing to provide help.”

Warnero held a yellow flower during the walk, symbolizing his status as a caregiver. Purple flowers were given to those who lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s, blue ones to anyone suffering from the disease themselves and orange ones to those who simply support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

Gallo, just before starting the walk, expressed the Association’s sentiment to have a white flower planted in the future — to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer’s, in the hopes that a cure can be found.

“After we wrap this great day, we hope to continue to support the mission,” Gallo said. “Alzheimer’s hasn’t stopped, but neither will we.”