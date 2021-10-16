“What a gorgeous little event.”

LCCC Craft Festival welcomes vendors, eager shoppers

🔊 Listen to this

Happybeadz, a homemade jewelry business run by Raquel Martinez, had this sign out front for customers to read on Saturday.

A long line waits at the Yogi’s Potato Pancakes food truck, one of many food vendors available at Saturday’s LCCC Fall Craft Festival.

NANTICOKE — Hidden treasures could be found around every corner at Luzerne County Community College on Saturday, as the annual LCCC Craft Festival welcomed vendors from all over the area to set up shop.

Lovely fall weather early in the day made for a pleasant shopping experience, both inside the college’s Campus Center and around the grounds, with a number of vendors hosting their goods outside.

“I come here every year,” said Mountain Top resident Steven Tedford said as he browsed one of the outdoor vendors. “Just to browse, I never have anything particular in mind that I’m looking for.”

Tedford made a number of stops, including one at the Kettle Creations tent, run by Mary Kettle of Clarks Summit.

Kettle’s tent was a dog-lover’s dream: chew toys, sweaters, blankets and plenty more accessories for your favorite canine companion.

“I make this all by hand, my mother helps out with some of the sewing,” Kettle said. “I always do well here.”

Craft fairs like Saturday’s are the driving force behind so many local small businesses, and as one of the area’s biggest and longest-running fairs, the LCCC Craft Festival brought out a unique and dazzling array of homemade goods for all kinds of needs and occasions.

Jewelry is always a hit, and Happybeadz, owned by Los Angeles transplant Raquel Martinez, displayed a collection of bracelets, earrings and necklaces, all handmade.

“I moved from Los Angeles to New Hampshire, that’s where I started making jewelry,” Martinez said. “I didn’t have many friends yet, so I started making jewelry to occupy my time.

“Sooner or later I had more than I knew what to do with, so I started selling them.”

Inside the Campus Center, the building was wall-to-wall tables and stands, with customers getting a good cardiovascular workout in just navigating from one end of the room to another.

John Stachacz had the right idea: he found a seat on the steps and relaxed while waiting for his wife to finish up inside.

“This is my first time here, and I love it,” he said. “The weather is great, it’s great to see people gathering again after last year.

“What a gorgeous little event.”