WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The pedestrian bridges to the entrances at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will get a closer look with the hiring of an architect and engineer to come up with a solution to make the surfaces less slippery.

The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority that owns and operates the arena voted Wednesday to retain Endler Architecture & Collaboration and TGL Engineering, both located in Kingston, for the work.

In the past the bridges’ concrete surface has been coated to reduce the slipperiness, but the board continued to search for a permanent fix.

Gary Zingaretti, chairman of the 11-member Authority board, said the firms will be paid an hourly rate rather than hired at a contract with a “not to exceed” cost limit. The firms will conduct inspection reports and make recommendations to the board, Zingaretti said.

“And with the weather, that’s going to be a 2022 project,” Zingaretti said.

In other business, the board approved payments totalling $252,972 to Fiserv Inc. for a new point of sale system for concessions and parking.

The new system will increase contact-less payment methods, accept online ordering from the arena’s suites, provide self-serve kiosks and the ability for Ticketmaster customers to scan their tickets for promotional purchases at arena events.

The board approved the purchase of the system, including hardware and software, at a cost not to exceed $260,000 during a special meeting in August. The meeting was held in order to have the system in place for the start of the upcoming season of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team. The Penguins opened at home on Saturday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Authority will hold its next public meeting at noon at the arena on Nov. 10.

