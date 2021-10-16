🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Head Start Inc. doesn’t stop helping when students leave their pre-school programs. In fact, they offer help 12 years later, to former Head Start students graduating high school, through merit-based scholarships.

The local agency is conducting its 36th annual competitive scholarship program for former Head Start students planning to continue their education after high school graduation in June 2022. The scholarship money comes from private sponsors, including local businesses, charitable foundations and community organizations.

The Luzerne County Head Start Alumni Scholarship program has provided 306 scholarships worth a total of $293,250 since its inception, according to a media release.

Additional information and applications are available online at lcheadstart.org. Applications should be filled out and emailed to lchsscholarship@hsweb.org or mailed to Luzerne County Head Start, Inc., 23 Beekman St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, Attn: Lindsey Fredericks, community advocate. For more information, contact Fredericks at 570-829-6231 or email lindseyf@hsweb.org.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022.

