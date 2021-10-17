Diagnosed with Lyme Disease as a teen, single mom now preparing for NYC Marathon

Rebecca Wychock is about to high-five her son, Karson, during the 2021 Forty Fort Lions 5-Miler in May.

Rebecca Wychock is seen wearing her official Ryan’s Run 12 shirt. She is running towards a goal of raising $3,500 for Allied Services, which in turn granted her the privilege of running in the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, as a member of Ryan’s Run.

WILKES-BARRE — Rebecca Wychock said some people tell her that running “runs in the family,” but in all honesty, she said she never expected to be a runner — especially a marathon runner.

But Wychock’s road to running a marathon didn’t come easy. Her story is one of inspiration, determination and, ultimate success. She was diagnosed with Lyme Disease as a teen and spent years in physical therapy.

“We are all in motion, but today I am running towards something special,” Wychock said. “I’m inviting you along on this journey with me.”

Wychock, a 28-year-old working single mom of — as she proudly says — “a smart, funny, and handsome 8-year-old boy,” Karson, is running towards a goal of raising $3,500 for Allied Services, which in turn granted her the privilege of running in the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, as a member of Ryan’s Run.

The Ryan’s Run campaign will culminate on Nov. 7, when a team of almost 70 runners will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon.

To learn more about the campaign, visit — www.allied-services.org/ryansrun/ — or call 570-348-1407.

Wychock said her older twin brothers are lifetime athletes — each are head cross country coaches at Wilkes University and Misericordia University, respectively.

“I spent my early childhood years waking up on chilly fall mornings to watch 20-something-year-old men and women line up toe-to-toe, waiting for a fake gun to alert them to run,” Wychock said. “All of which would disappear for a half hour and upon crossing the finish line and dry heaving on muddy fields. It’s safe to say after countless meets that I had no interest in lacing up my own sneakers.”

Wychock said it wasn’t until junior high at Hanover Area that she decided to try her hand, rather, her feet, at running.

“The first July summer night practice left me breathless, a frizz-ball, and completely hooked,” Wychock said. “Joining a team focused on becoming 1% better each stride brought a sense of togetherness insurmountable to anything I ever felt before.”

Wychock said she loved the grit and demand of the sport the same way she loved giggling through the meadows with her teammates.

“I even learned to look forward to the sound of the gunshot and found a sense of pride crossing the finish line completely winded,” she said. “Little did I know, running would change my life in more ways than one.

“I am running for those who can’t. It won’t be just me crossing the finish line on Nov. 7. I’ll be carrying with me all those that Allied Services helps in our community. I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity to support the community around me utilizing a body I worked on rebuilding for over half my life.

“Now it’s my turn to give back and hopefully inspire my son to someday do the same.”

Woke up ‘paralyzed’

Wychock never finished her first season. On an October morning that year — 2005 — she woke up paralyzed, each joint inflamed and each gland swollen. The flu-like symptoms of body aches, paired with exhaustion sidelined her for weeks. She was 12 years old.

“I watched my teammates prepare for our final meets as my joints continued to swell and turn a peculiar shade of purple,” Wychock said. “Weeks went by without any improvement. Doctor appointments became more regular than a trip to CVS. My arms were pricked and prodded. I was forced to stop running altogether, and as my energy dwindled, my life became school and sleep.”

Wychock said her joints remained swollen and painful as her muscles deteriorated. It wasn’t until more than a year later at Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia that she finally received a diagnosis — Lyme disease.

“Immediately I was put on strong antibiotics to fight the roaring sickness within my body,” she said. “Once completed, I was no longer considered ‘active Lyme,’ but the repercussions of 18 months without treatment were detrimental to my overall recovery. It was here I had a choice — at 14 years old — I could run towards recovery, or assume a life with little activity at all.”

On Saturday morning, Wychock ran 18 miles along the levees in Kirby Park. She calls her mission: “From Kirby Park to Central Park,” where the NYC Marathon ends.

Making it back

After years of physical therapy, leg braces, and countless specialists, Wychock made her way back the starting line. At the age of 12, she was never expected to run again, but at the age of 21, she laced up her sneakers with Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s Women’s Cross Country team.

“Since graduating, running has been a moving meditation for me” she said. “It’s a celebration of what the human body can do. I ask you today to help me run for those who can’t. Together, we can make a difference and instill hope on the lives of others.”

Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development at Allied Services, said the annual Ryan’s Run charity campaign has been truly transformative — for the runners who participate, and for Allied’s staff and patients who see and feel the positive impact of the community support.

“Over the years, the funds raised through WNEP’s Ryan’s Run have enabled our non-profit health system to invest in rehab technology and programs that offer the very best chance of a recovery and progress for our patients,” Brogna said. “We’re grateful and humbled by all those who participate in and support this campaign year after year.”

Wychock graduated in 2014 from Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and works at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Cross Creek Pointe, Route 315 as a business development associate.

Brogna said Wychock is a new member of the Allied Service Ryan’s Run team. This will be Wychock’s first full marathon.

Charlotte Wright, Director of Special Events & External Affairs at Allied Services, said Wychock told her that she made a conscious decision to embrace a life of movement and activity, to make the most of her body’s reclaimed abilities.

“Now, we’re grateful that she is running and raising awareness and funds for those who are limited by disability, illness or injury,” Wright said.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Starts in Staten Island, goes through all five boroughs, ends in Central Park.

Usually has a field of 53,000. This year, the field was reduced to 33,000, with additional safety measures.

This year is the 50th running of the NYC Marathon.

Its charity partners raise millions of dollars every year for their respective causes.

On Nov. 7, 2021, 60 team members will represent Allied Services and Ryan’s Run in the TCS New York City Marathon.

WNEP’S Ryan’s Run Campaign

Founded in 2010, with a partnership between Allied Services, WNEP TV, Ryan Leckey.

Allied Services has been an official charity partner of the New York City Marathon since 2010. In 2021, Allied is a Silver Charity Partner.

Every year, a team of volunteers from around NE & Central PA and beyond train for and participate in the NYC Marathon. Each runner commits to raise funds (minimum $3,500 each this year) while raising awareness for people with disabilities, chronic illness, and life-changing injuries at Allied Services.

The campaign also raises funds thanks to generous donations from corporate sponsors: https://www.allied-services.org/ryans-run/our-sponsors/

Since 2010, the charity campaign has raised more than 4 million dollars for Allied Services.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.