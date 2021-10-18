🔊 Listen to this

Eighteen new workers were hired in Luzerne County government last month, while 21 left county employment, the new monthly personnel report shows.

Four new sheriff deputies were hired at $15.69 per hour: Skyler Davis, Michael Flynn, Eric Gale and Marcus Tillia.

In the courts, Eva Gallegos was hired as an administrative assistant at $17.58 an hour, while Megan Graham will work as a district justice clerk for $15.82 per hour, it said.

The other new workers, along with their positions and hourly pay: Lisa Barancho, Children and Youth clerk/typist, $13.32; Emily Cook, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.36; Nathan Hartman, assistant public defender, $28.99; Kristina James, prothonotary clerk, $15.71; Owen Lavery, alternate senior center operator, $14.55; Holly Mitkowski, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $18.64; Sharon Sankus, Recorder of Deeds clerk, $15.71; Brian Sarafinko, District Attorney’s Office auto theft task force officer, $25.64; Maria Starner and Jemma Weibrecht, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $16.62; Julian Truskowski, assistant district attorney, $28.99; and Amanda Trzesniowski, prison nurse, $26.61.

Retirements

Three workers retired: licensing department clerk typist Joann Johnson and Mental Health/Developmental Services program specialist Eugenia Galli and caseworker manager Gail Stredny.

Termination

Prison lieutenant John Brawley was terminated, the report said.

Other departures

Seven Children and Youth workers resigned in September, it said: caseworker supervisors Domero Greeley and Kathleen McGlynn and caseworkers Carlee Capece, Haley Erb, Giovanni Forte, Sarah Kreidler and Brittannie Luscavage.

The remaining resignations: Aging Agency clerk/typist Nicholas Benzeleski; planning/zoning analyst Jessica Edwards, Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant 1 Alyssa Gawlas; information technology analyst Jerrod Gutowski; prison lieutenant Patrick Kane; deputy sheriffs Andrew Mahler and Douglas White; administrative services division head David Parsnik; 911 telecommunicator Jessica Reichart; and DA special victim’s division chief Nancy Smacchi.

Transfers

Seven employees advanced to new positions in September through an internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, along with their new positions and hourly pay: Danielle Bogan, domestic relations clerk/typist 2, $13.30; Angela Gavlick, interim administrative services division head, $48.72; Justin Malarkey, court services coordinator, $23.63; Michael Murphy, court PFA assistant, $17.58; Stella Nobrega-Garcia, prothonotary clerk 3, $15.71; Lynnmarie Shedlock, interim human resources director, $33.33; and Amy Walawender, assessor’s clerk 3, $15.19.

Election Board

The volunteer citizen county Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions to attend the meeting remotely are posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

County Council

Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a budget work session at 6 p.m.

The sessions will be at the county courthouse, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under the “council meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

The 6 p.m. work session will address requests from the law and budget/finance divisions.

The proposed budget is posted under the budget/finance division at luzernecounty.org.

Wednesday meetings

Council’s Act 13 Grant Committee, which focus on requests for natural-gas recreation funding, will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The county Cares Commission will meet at 6 p.m. that evening.

Both meetings are virtual-only, with attendance instructions posted under the “council meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Manager Search

The volunteer citizen Manager Search Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to continue discussing plans to seek and screen applicants for the county’s top manager position so it can recommend qualified candidates to county council for its consideration.

The meeting will be at the county courthouse, with remote attendance instructions posted under the “council meetings online link.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.