WILKES-BARRE — City police say Stefon Taylor, age unknown, is facing charges he allegedly initiated a pursuit while officers responded to reports of gunfire in the first block of North Grant Street early Monday morning.

Police said they responded to the area at about 2:12 a.m. for reports of eight to 10 shots fired and encountered a vehicle leaving the scene.

The driver of the vehicle parked in a lot as officers pulled up behind it. The driver then sped away at a high rate of speed initiating a pursuit, police said.

Police later found the vehicle unoccupied.

The owner of the vehicle later reported it stolen and believed her brother was the driver.

Police identified Taylor as the driver, according to a post on the city police department’s Facebook page.

There was no evidence of gunfire in the first block of North Grant Street, police stated.

By Ed Lewis