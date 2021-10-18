🔊 Listen to this

NUANGOLA — A suspect arrested in a homicide over the weekend told state police investigators he fatally stabbed a woman after consuming a marijuana laced cookie, according to court records.

Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, was found dead inside a home at 58 Vandermark Ave. by police from Rice, Wright and Fairview townships just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Before officers entered the home, police arrested a blood covered Lavrius Obrian Watson, 26, after he exited the house through the rear door, court records say.

Watson called 911 at 12:24 a.m. requesting an ambulance telling the 911 call taker, “somebody got killed,” according to court records.

During an interview with state police investigators in Hazleton and Luzerne County detectives, Watson said he stabbed Leonard about five times with a knife after ingesting a marijuana edible cookie, court records say.

Watson, of Summit Avenue, Pocono Summit, Monroe County, was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon in Hazle Township on an open count of criminal homicide. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Court records say Watson claimed he was staying at Leonard’s residence for several weeks helping her babysit. Watson said he knew Leonard for about seven years.

After arriving home from going out to dinner, Watson told investigators that he and Leonard ingested a marijuana cookie. Watson claimed he had an adverse reaction to the cookie, walked to a drawer containing knives, and began stabbing Leonard in the abdomen, court records say.

Watson attempted to call one of Leonard’s children but was not able to reach him. Watson then called 911, according to court records, requesting an ambulance because, “somebody got killed,” and admitting to the 911 call taker, “I killed her.”

Investigators in court records say Watson muttered, “Why did I do that,” when he was arrested.