WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 78 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 906.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,750 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,311 cases and 511 deaths; Monroe County has 19,174 cases and 354 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,902 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,513,332.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

