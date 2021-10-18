🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Amazon announced Monday that 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S. including about 3,000 in Pennsylvania — 800 in the Northeastern Pennsylvania/Lehigh Valley area.

According to Steve Kelly, Amazon spokesperson, job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Davis said Amazon values its seasonal employees, many of whom return each holiday season year-after-year or choose to transition to full-time roles within the company. Seasonal employees are essential to how Amazon delivers for customers, doing important, rewarding work, while earning income flexibility before the end of the year.

“Now, more than ever, people are looking for jobs where advancement and training opportunities are readily available,” said Tony McKeegan, Site Leader of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. “Thirteen years ago, I started as a seasonal employee with Amazon and now I am the site leader of a fulfillment center. I can say from experience, Amazon lives up to its commitment of building up and supporting all of its workers. Whether you are looking for a new career or just trying to earn some pocket change for the holidays, Amazon has something for everyone.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more. New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company. Jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. Job advancement and career building is an important focus for the company, and many employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has made major investments in workplace safety. Learn more about working at Amazon here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/landing_pages/working-at-amazon

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.