HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was charged with racing in a stolen vehicle he crashed on Sans Souci Parkway early Saturday morning.

James Vandell Hubbard, 31, of 228 Scott St., was arrested after he fled on foot the wrecked vehicle at Sans Souci and Kings Road at about 2:15 a.m., according to court records.

Township police allegedly encountered Hubbard and another motorist traveling side-by-side at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Hubbard was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, illegal racing, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and careless driving. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer spotted two vehicles traveling side-by-side at a high rate of speed heading north on Sans Souci in the area of the Sans Souci Trailer Park. Both vehicles appeared to be drag racing.

The officer gave chase as one of the vehicles, a BMW, slowed to normal speed and the other vehicle, a Kia Forte, continued to accelerate.

The complaint says the Kia accelerated faster resulting in the officer to discontinued the pursuit due to safety. The officer continued on Sans Souci encountering the Kia had crashed into a curb and shrubs in the area of Kings Road.

The driver, identified as Hubbard, fled the wrecked vehicle and was arrested behind a gasoline service station.

Hubbard told police he was attempting to race the other vehicle, the complaint says.

Police said the Kia was reported stolen to Hanover Township police on Oct. 6.

A search of the Kia resulted in the discovery of heroin and fentanyl, syringes and a bag containing suspected marijuana, the complaint says.

Police said Hubbard was wanted by the county Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated offense of failure to appear for a court proceeding on a charge of flight to avoid apprehension.