Lt. Col. James Harvey III is 1942 graduate of district

A motorcycle escort for Harvey as he prepared to leave the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport and head to Mountain Top.

Harvey is greeted by Crestwood High School band director Jay Thomas. Thomas and the Crestwood marching band played for Harvey as he entered the airport terminal.

AVOCA — A member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen received a hero’s welcome Monday as he touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport for a week back in the area he once called home.

Lt. Col. James Harvey III, a 1942 graduate of Fairview High School, was called back home to be honored alongside two fellow district grads as the inaugural recipients of Crestwood School District’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

“It’s an honor, the honor is all mine,” Harvey said as he was led into view at the airport Monday, with airport employees and media members waiting to greet him, and a full musical salute from the Crestwood High School marching band.

The 98-year-old Harvey, formerly of Nuangola and the class president and valedictorian of his graduating class, will be honored with Crestwood alumni Louis Fouché and Marcie Turney at an award ceremony on Wednesday morning at Crestwood High School.

Fouché, a 2003 graduate, has risen to fame as a saxophone player in the house band on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” and has also produced music for 10-time Grammy winner Eddie Palmieri.

Turney, from the Crestwood Class of 1988, is a world-renowned chef, and co-owner of Safran Turney Hospitality, with a stable of six restaurants and four retail operations. She’s been profiled in the New York Times, and received the Trailblazer Award from Philadelphia Magazine in 2019.

Harvey served in both World War II and the Korean War as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first military pilot group made up entirely of African-Americans.

He was awarded 11 Air Force medals in all for his services to the country.

Crestwood School District Superintendent Bob Mehalick was on hand to greet Harvey.

“We felt this was the right time, coming out of COVID where the colonel wasn’t able to travel at all,” Mehalick said. “To bring Lt. Col. Harvey back home, at this time, to receive this award. … There couldn’t be anything more special.”

The search committee, chaired by Crestwood Class of 1986 graduate Tom Benz, had over 47 applicants for the first round of Distinguished Alumni awards.

“All 47 of them have done some really great things and have had some impressive careers,” Mehalick said. “In time, I’m sure every one of them will be honored.”

Harvey’s plane touched down just after 4 p.m. in Avoca. Though just a passenger on this run, Harvey joked about how he wished he was in the captain’s chair.

“I was a rider on this plane, I like flying better,” he said. “I like having all the control.”

Harvey shook hands with Crestwood band director Jay Thomas after they played him into the terminal. Thomas said he was honored to have gotten the call to come play.

“It’s great for the students too, to get to learn about the colonel and all he’s accomplished,” Thomas said. “I’m so glad we’re here today.”

After about an hour spent at the airport, Harvey hit the road back to Mountain Top — with a motorcycle escort, to boot.

As one reporter put it, Harvey got the “rock star treatment” in his return home. And that was just fine with Harvey.

“Rock stars always have the most fun,” he said.