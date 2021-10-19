🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society will be holding their first-ever Preservation Awards at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion next Monday, honoring a pair of preservation projects in the city.

King’s College and Williams, Kinsman and Lewis Architecture, P.C., will be honored for their outstanding historic preservation work and readapted use of the Mulligan Center for Engineering and the Chapel of Christ the King at King’s College, according to a release from the Society’s Facebook page.

Located on North Franklin Street, the Mulligan Center was formerly the Spring Brook Water Company Building, designed by Welsh, Sturdevant and Poggi in 1910.

The Chapel of Christ the King, located at 29 W. North St., is home of the nationally acclaimed African-American sculptor C. Edgar Patience’s Anthracite Coal Altar. The chapel was formerly the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Stegmaier Mansion. Presentation of the projects will be done by Kira A. Kinsman of Williams, Kinsman and Lewis starting at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $50, with sponsorship and membership options available, as well. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-793-3631.