PLAINS TWP. — In a lengthy, wide-ranging monthly meeting held in the new high school auditorium, Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello noted that discipline reports in general and fights in particularly are down substantially in the first month of the new school compared to data from the same period in the past at the three high schools it replaced.

Costello also laid out a vision for changes in the district moving forward now the school is complete and grades have been reconfigured district wide. He conceded a substitute teacher shortage due to large numbers of staff taking sick and personal days so far this year. The board also listened to a request for a 10-year tax abatement to develop about 85 acres of mine-scarred land in Wilkes-Barre Township with a nearly 1 million square foot warehouse-style building, heard complaints about teacher burnout, a lack of “special” classes such as art, library and computer in elementary grades, and problems with traffic in the parking lots and drop-off circles of the new high school.

And the board hired Costello’s brother James as aquatics coordinator at the high school. The superintendent said his brother was the only applicant and is certified to train students to be life guards. He will also handle the scheduling of pool use. While a salary wasn’t given, Brian Costello said the job is similar to a coaching position paying a stipend of a few thousand dollars. James Costello is a member of the Crestwood School Board.

Brian Costello opened the meeting reviewing successes in recent years including construction of the new high school while keeping district debt low, at about 4.1% of annual revenue, below the state average. He noted most class sizes are below 25 thanks in part to reconfiguration of grades, that new flooring and new lighting are being installed in several schools, and that students have more elective options in the new high school.

Discipline reports at the new school for September totaled 143 compared to 494 previously at the three high schools combined, and fights are down from 18 to six. Costello noted that, contrary to fears expressed by some in the public about fights between students from the different schools, the fights have been between students from the same school.

Moving forward, Costello said he’s proposing to the board several goals,including having all children reading at grade level by third grade, all students successfully completing algebra no later than grade 8, all students prepared for college or career upon graduation, development of some form of extended school year for students who could benefit from it, and more programs to encourage parental involvement.

He also wants to maintain the the fund balance at about 8% of total budget, and sustain the Capitol Fund developed to make sure money is available for ongoing repair needs and upgrades.

One teacher spoke up to lament the loss of “special” classes in elementary grades, and noted the shortening of physical education to 30 minutes. She also said that while the district now has enough Chromebook computers for every student from first grade up (and pads for kindergarten), some of the Chromebooks have needed repairs and many were not cleaned before being re-issued to students this year. She warned of both teacher and student burnout.

Costello offered to discuss the concerns and try to work out solutions. He also noted the district is seeing high numbers of faculty calling in sick or taking personal days, as much as 10% to 20% some days, creating substitute shortages that require other teachers to take on students from those classes, or for gym teachers, administrators and others available to fill in.

One parent offered to show a video of problems in the two drop off circles when students arrive in the mornings, with one person backing up in the one-way circles, parents dropping off students on the road rather than in the circles apparently in a hurry to keep moving, and students darting in front of moving vehicles.

The tax abatement request came from Jeff Randolph of Bluecup Ventures LLC, which wants to put the building and related parking lot on property along Interstate 81 near Allan Industries and Johnson Road. He said it would roughly triple the assessed value of the land itself, immediately increasing tax payments substantially. The company would also pay 35% of the assessed value once the building was constructed, but wants to keep payments at that rate for 10 years. Once the term is up, Randolph said the property would be adding $1.4 million in tax payments to the district.

The board took no action on the request. It would have to be approved by the School Board, the county and the township to go into effect.

