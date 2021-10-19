🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man after a woman claimed he pushed her into a bathtub and threatened her with a firearm during a domestic disturbance Sunday.

Ramon Sena, 39, of Webster Street, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and harassment. Sena was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she picked up Sena from the Philadelphia International Airport and got into an argument while returning to Pittston.

She said the argument was regarding a phone call Sena had with his cousin discussing another female.

After they returned to Sena’s apartment on Webster Street, Sena told her to, “shut her mouth and not to speak,” the complaint says.

Sena retrieved a handgun and racked the slide before aiming the firearm at her, according to the complaint.

The woman claimed Sena then grabbed her by her neck and shirt and dragged her to a bathroom pushing her into a bathtub, the complaint says.

She told police, according to the complaint, she believed Sena was going to kill her.

Sena allegedly told the woman not to speak unless she was told to speak.

While she was begging to leave, she claimed Sena closed his fist and raised his hand but did not strike her, the complaint says.

Sena told her she couldn’t leave until she cleaned up her mess. He also told her several times that it was his culture that woman don’t make it and she needs to learn to “shut her mouth,” according to the complaint.

Officers responded to the apartment after the woman called 911 when she escaped.

Sena cooperated with police telling officers he has a permit to carry a firearm. A 9mm handgun was found in a dresser drawer, the complaint says.