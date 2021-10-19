9 charged with child sex solicitation, including former school official

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Kingston Police Chief Rich Kotchik discuss charges of online child solicitation for sex with reporters on Tuesday.

Kingston police Det. Stephen Gibson escorts Sean D. Lewandowski to an arraignment on charges of statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

KINGSTON — Kingston police along with other law enforcement agencies began a “roundup” of child predators on charges they solicited sex from children on the internet.

Nine men have been targeted, with Police Chief Rich Kotchik saying: “This is Round 1, there is more to come.”

One of the notable suspects, Christopher W. Mazzino, 54, is the former director of literacy at Valley View School District in Lackawanna County. Mazzino resigned his post shortly after a video posted by Musa Harris, known locally as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, surfaced on the internet meeting with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy in July.

Kotchik was joined by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce in announcing the charges against the nine men as a result of Harris’ outings.

Sanguedolce and Kotchik credited Kingston police detectives Stephen Gibson and Thomas Paratore, including the district attorney’s Special Victims Unit in researching criminal law to support the filing of criminal charges against the nine men.

Responding to questions whether the cases, which were generated by Harris, would stick in court, Sanguedolce said he believes they would.

Sanguedolce said Gibson and Paratore conducted extensive investigations on each of the nine cases, while other cases Harris has posted on his social media apps were disapproved for criminal charges.

“We did our own investigation on each one to make sure the case is solid,” Kotchik said. “In meeting with the district attorney’s office to discuss our approach, the numerous cases we brought forth today are solid cases.”

Kotchik added: “If you are a child predator, you should be worried.”

Harris has posted 157 videos on his social media apps of alleged child predators he confronted.

Sanguedolce and Kotchik said they don’t encourage private citizens to conduct their own investigations.

“We understand why he’s doing it. There are some cases that are not prosecutorial because he’s not a trained law enforcement officer,” Sanguedolce said.

Police in Kingston, specifically Gibson, have arrested nearly 36 suspects for soliciting sex with from people whom they believed were underage teenage boys or girls since early 2020. Many have ended in lengthy state prison sentences.

During Tuesday’s roundup, those in custody were arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston:

Sean D. Lewandowski, 50, of 30 W. Noble St., Nanticoke, charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

George E. Fies Jr., 47, of Lebanon, Lebanon County, charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

Michael John Halye, 47, an inmate in state prison, charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Christopher J. Santo, 36, unknown address, charged with two counts each of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit corruption of minors; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Not in custody:

Christopher W. Mazzino, 54, of Moosic, charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Police said Mazzino claimed to be in Florida on Tuesday.

John Daniel Davenport, 26, unknown address, charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

William Lee Lewis, 38, unknown address, charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Zachary John Mitchell, 47, unknown address, charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor; and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

The name of the ninth person is being withheld due to an unrelated active investigation.