WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man arrested after he reportedly threatened patrons and employees at a bar in Wilkes-Barre was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm, according to Wilkes-Barre City police.

Sintyl Wilkerson, 30, was taken into custody on Sunday morning after the white sedan he was traveling in was found to be the same car that had fled the scene of an incident at Encore Bar and Lounge on South Main Street.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department were dispatched to Encore shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning after receiving reports that a former employee of the bar, known to carry a firearm, was making threats toward employees and patrons of the bar.

Dispatchers from Luzerne County 911 relayed to officers as they were heading to the scene that the suspect had left in a white sedan and was headed toward Public Square.

An officer traveling southbound on South Main Street observed a white Kia sedan traveling north without headlights on. This sedan was confirmed to be the same car that the suspect left Encore in earlier based on its tags.

The vehicle was pulled over by police on East Northampton Street, and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Wilkerson.

According to the complaint, Wilkerson apologized and told police that he had left the Encore parking lot, and also asked if security at the bar had called the police on him.

The officer asked Wilkerson if there were any firearms in the car; he said that there was, but it was registered to his girlfriend, who also owned the car.

Wilkerson and a passenger in the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle, and Wilkerson gave the officer consent to search the vehicle.

In the glove compartment, a black unloaded 9-millimeter firearm was located and secured by the officer. The search also revealed two loaded 18-round magazines and two 50-cartridge ammunition boxes in the center console.

An information check on Wilkerson revealed that he did not have a license to carry a firearm, and is also the defendant for an active protection from abuse (PFA) order that deemed him a person not allowed to carry a firearm.

Records from the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the PFA order against Wilkerson was active until April 18, 2022.

Wilkerson was taken into custody without incident following the search of the vehicle.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel and charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license — both felony charges.

Wilkerson was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $125,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.