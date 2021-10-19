🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — President Joe Biden will come to Scranton tomorrow in an attempt to rally support around the administration’s signature legislation, according to a press release from the White House.

Biden will deliver remarks at the Electric City Trolley Museum. The President is expected to deliver his remarks, largely about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better Agenda, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81, both north and south, can be expected between the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and the Scranton exits.

State police also say to expect road closures in downtown Scranton between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate travel routes.