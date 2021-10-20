🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Dauphin County who state police say struck a construction worker in an active construction zone on the North Cross Valley Expressway earlier this year was found guilty on four traffic offenses Tuesday.

Brian K. Lucas, 41, of Gratz, could have his driving privileges suspended for up to six months on the most serious summary offense.

State police at Wilkes-Barre cited Lucas with speeding, careless driving, reckless driving and driving on roadways lane for traffic after he struck Thomas Vitale, 53, of Nanticoke, at about 10:20 a.m. on April 26.

Vitale was using a jackhammer in a construction zone when he was struck by a shed Lucas was hauling.

During the hearing before District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township, state police Trooper Michael J. Tereska testified the accident occurred in the northbound lanes that were down to a single lane due to construction.

Tereska said Lucas was questioned after the accident.

According to Tereska’s testimony, Lucas said he was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling an oversize load of sheds on a trailer. The Dodge was marked as being an oversized load.

When Lucas realized he struck someone, he stopped and ran back to administer aid.

Lucas told Tereska and Trooper Keith M. Roman he was traveling at approximately 45 mph when he struck Vitale.

When Tereska was questioned by Lucas’ attorney, Dominic J. Mastri, the speed limit was not reduced and there were no warning signs prohibiting oversize loads traveling through the construction zone.

Tereska further said Lucas was not under the influence of any substance or alcohol when he was questioned.

Vitale, who suffered permanent injuries and testified from a wheelchair, said road signs were placed ahead of the construction zone warning motorists.

Vitale said he was jackhammering when he was struck by the oversized load.

“I got hit on my right side, I didn’t see him coming and that was it,” Vitale said.

Vitale’s co-worker, Timothy Franconi Jr., said the first road sign was placed 2 miles, than another sign at one mile and a third sign at one-half mile warning motorists that road work was being performed ahead and two lanes were merged into one. Traffic was directed by an arrow sign and cones placed on the expressway, Franconi said.

Franconi said he saw Vitale disappear and a corner of the shed break apart.

Spagnuolo found Lucas guilty on the four traffic offenses. He is expected to file an appeal in county court.

The reckless driving conviction has penalties of losing driving privileges up to six months.

Attorney Richard Russo, of the Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald law firm in Wilkes-Barre, was in attendance for the possibility of a civil lawsuit against Lucas.

“This case is a tragic example of what happens when you drive recklessly through an active work zone,” Russo said after the hearing.