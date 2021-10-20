🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has made available for the public a virtual online plans display for the SR 2036, Bald Mountain Road, Emergency Streambank Repair Project in Bear Creek Township.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce and provide the public information on the project along Mill Creek and located approximately 300 feet southeast of the intersection of SR 2036 and and SR 2039, Pittston Boulevard.

The plans display can be viewed at www.pennDOT.gov/regionaloffices/district-4 under the Construction Projects/Roadwork link for SR 2036 (Bald Mountain Road) Streambank Repair Project.

The project will address erosion and storm damage caused by Hurricane Ida. It will include the installation of a rock armored streambank with minor roadway reconstruction and guide rail upgrades.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact PennDOT Project Manager Summer Koziel, at [email protected] or 570.693.4245.

The project is expected to be let on Oct. 25. The roadway is expected to be closed for four weeks during construction, starting on Oct. 29. A 15.7-mile detour will be posted during construction using SR 2039, State Route 115, SR 2038 or Meadow Run Road and SR 2035 or Suscon Road. Access through the project area will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

Detour information:

From points east of the bridge, turn right onto SR 2039, Pittston Boulevard, and travel 2.5 miles. Turn left onto State Route 115 and travel 6.9 miles. Turn left onto SR 2038, Meadow Run Road, and travel 3.8 miles. Turn left onto SR 2035, Suscon Road, and travel 2.4 miles. Turn left on SR 2036, Bald Mountain Road.

From points west of the bridge, head west along SR 2036, Bald Mountain Road, turn right on SR 2035, Suscon Road, and travel 2.4 miles. Turn right onto SR 2038, Meadow Run Road, and travel 3.8 miles. Turn right onto State Route 115 and travel 6.9 miles. Turn right onto SR 2039, Pittston Boulevard, and travel 2.5 miles. Turn right onto SR 2036, Bald Mountain Road.