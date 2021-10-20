🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — As Geisinger continues its recruitment efforts to help make better health easier for the communities of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the health system will hold in-person hiring events in Danville, Pittston, Williamsport, and Reedsville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

“Our staff plays a critical role in bringing important health services close to home for our patients, members and neighbors,” said Jeff Lowry, director of recruitment for Geisinger. “Additionally, we work to provide the area with career growth opportunities with competitive salaries and benefits. We are always looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our team and work to make better health easier for our communities.”

Those attending the events will have the opportunity to discuss career opportunities at Geisinger, potential sign-on bonuses and recruitment incentives, and benefits including retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement, and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees should bring an updated resume as there will be opportunities for on-site interviews for certain positions.

Geisinger offers a variety of career opportunities within departments that provide direct patient care and those who support operations. Openings throughout Geisinger’s operations in northeastern and central Pennsylvania include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care unit assistants, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians, and food service workers, among others.

The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the following locations:

• Geisinger CenterPoint, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston

• Geisinger Office Building, 32 Justin Drive, Danville

• Holiday Inn Williamsport, 100 Pine St., Williamsport

• Holiday Inn Express & Suites Reedsville, 30 Happy Valley Dr., Reedsville

Registration is encouraged, but not required for the Oct. 25, hiring events. Walk-ins are welcome.

Visit — jobs.geisinger.org/hiring — to register and view all roles that are eligible for sign-on bonuses and hiring incentives.

To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger or to sign up for Geisinger job alerts, visit jobs.geisinger.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.