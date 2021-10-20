🔊 Listen to this

Elizabethtown man pleads guilty

to attempted child sex charges

WILKES-BARRE — An Elizabethtown man who was arrested in May for attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex entered a guilty plea on charges against him.

Shaun T. Bennetch, 37, entered a guilty plea on Monday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one of criminal use of a communication facility, all felony counts.

Bennetch is the latest to plead guilty in a long line of men accused by the Kingston Borough Police Department of talking to minors online for the purpose of having sex, not realizing they’re actually talking to an undercover detective.

Police said Bennetch began communicating with the “boy” on March 29, eventually asking if he had had prior relationships and if he likes older men with facial hair.

Bennetch asked for shirtless photos while talking to the “boy” between March 30 and May 9, with police saying he even said at one point that he “probably shouldn’t talk to you since you’re so young.”

But, apparently undeterred, Bennetch eventually set up a meeting time in order to go to eat, see a movie and have sex. Officers arrived and arrested him at the appointed location.

Vough set Bennetch’s sentencing for Feb. 1, 2022. With his bail revoked, he will remain locked up until then.

Man accused of threatening woman

for sex pleads guilty

WILKES-BARRE — A man accused of repeatedly harassing a woman to have sex with him, eventually offering money and threatening to kill her if she didn’t, pleaded guilty to a count against him.

Ronald A. Skiro, 67, was initially charged with counts of terroristic threats and harassment, but he pleaded guilty on Monday to a single count of disorderly conduct before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Police say the woman initially reported that Skiro had sexually harassed her repeatedly in August 2020. She said Skiro made sexual comments toward her and offered to pay $2,000 to have sex with her.

She said she kept telling him “no,” but he kept persisting. Skiro eventually said he would kill her and her babies if she didn’t oblige.

An arrest warrant was issued for Skiro on Oct. 15 last year, but his arrest didn’t occur until May.

After pleading guilty, Skiro was immediately sentenced to six months of probation, and was ordered to have no further contact with the woman.

— By Patrick Kernan