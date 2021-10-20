🔊 Listen to this

A proposed tax break for development of mine-scarred land in Wilkes-Barre Township debuted at the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meeting Monday. While Jeff Randolph of Bluecup Ventures LLC said several times he doesn’t like to ask for tax breaks, he did give the details of why one was needed and how it would work, providing the board with a 16-page presentation.

The document notes the mining permit was issued prior to 1974, requiring limited restoration, and that it has little mineral resources and scant plant and animal life supported by the soil. The development plan calls for a 973,000 square foot warehouse, with an investment of $50 million over two years that would include the single building, related parking, and replacement of an obsolete water line.

The tax break would come through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, and must be approved by all three taxing bodies: Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre Township and the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board. Randolph said the county had not yet been approached and that the idea should be presented to the township council members at their next meeting.

As in the case with most LERTA breaks, the company agrees to pay full real estate tax on the property but is seeking a lower rate on any improvements — particularly the building — for a set number of years. Randolph noted it is a “flat” tax break, with the company paying 35% of assessed value for the building for 10 years, then paying for the full assessed value.

The proposal estimates the deal would still mean a sharp increase in taxes received by the three governments, from about $700 a year currently to $840,000 for the 10-year period the LERTA is in place. Once all construction and development is done, the assessed value is expected to rise from $26,000 to $56 million.

While there is no specific tenant for the building yet, it is expected to draw interest from major companies thanks to a diverse labor force, low cost of living and centrality to major markets including New York and Philadelphia, Randolph said. He added that Bluecup has a track record of success, including recent development in the Hazleton Area. The company predicts more than 800 full-time jobs during construction, and about 1,800 full-time jobs once a tenant is found and moved in.

The presentation included a map with a list of other development opportunities along Interstate 81 from south of Hazleton to Archibald in Lackawanna County where developers are getting large tax brakes, most in the form of LERTA deals offering tax abatement on 65% to 100% of assessed value on land improvements. The tax break on this project, Randolph said, is necessary to be competitive.

The School Board took no action on the proposal Monday night.

