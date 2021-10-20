🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 115 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 912.

The county’s total cases are now at 39,943 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,371 cases and 513 deaths; Monroe County has 19,260 cases and 356 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,584 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,520,815.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8–Oct. 14, stood at 9.7%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.