🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s plan to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay was among the 33 projects listed by the state in line for a total investment of $186 million.

The WVSA received a $14,172,725 loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The money will be used to restore seven local waterways, including Abrahams and Gardner creeks, and to construct rain gardens and restore stormwater basins. The project will meet pollutant reduction goals for sediment and nutrients in WVSA’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems or MS4 Regional Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan.

The WVSA manages a regional plan and charges a stormwater fee to more than 30 municipalities in Luzerne County to reduce the flow of pollutants such as sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus into the Susquehanna and the bay.

The state funds are administered through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, PENNVEST. They originate from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced the investment in drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects in 20 counties.

PENNVEST has been in existence for more than 30 years and the latest round of funding pushed the investment in clean water projects over the $10 billion mark, Wolf said in a press release. “In those three decades, we have seen communities grow, aging towns and cities revitalized, and farmers take a stronger approach to responsibly managing land,” Wolf said.