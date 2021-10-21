🔊 Listen to this

Two more citizens have applied for a vacant Republican seat on Luzerne County’s Election Board, and they will be publicly interviewed to determine their eligibility before county council votes to fill the seat Tuesday, said council Vice Chairman Chris Perry.

The required interviews are performed by council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions Committee, which Perry chairs.

Although Perry did not believe scheduling would allow another committee meeting before council fills the vacancy, he said he was able to squeeze one in at 6 p.m. Monday night. Perry said he will compile a list of all new applicants before Monday’s interview session.

Any other Republicans interested in serving can submit their applications by Monday afternoon, with information posted on council’s authorities/boards/commissions link at luzernecounty.org.

Three Republicans already were on council’s eligibility list for possible appointment to the board: Lynn Bartz, of Dallas; Candice Chilek, of West Pittston; and Alyssa Fusaro, of Luzerne.

A Republican seat is open because Missy Thomas resigned late last month due to other commitments.

Under the county’s home rule charter, the board must have four council-appointed members (two Republicans and two Democrats), with those four then selecting a chair of any affiliation.

Council had appointed Democrat Kathryn Roth and Republicans Thomas and Richard Nardone to the board in March, when it was down to one member — Democrat Audrey Serniak — due to removals related to a charter prohibition and resignations. The following month, those four unanimously selected Williams, a Democrat, as the fifth member/chair.

After Thomas’ resignation, Williams publicly urged council to carefully consider applicants, saying the board serves all county residents regardless of their political affiliation and that there is “no place for partisanship” on the board.

Applicants also should be aware of the responsibilities and time involved in serving on the board, including a little over a week to two weeks required after every election for the board’s adjudication process, Williams said.

In response, Perry’s committee has asked the three current board applicants supplemental questions.

Bartz and Fusaro both told the committee at its Oct. 14 meeting they are able to commit the time for post-election adjudication, meetings and other board obligations. They also said they would perform necessary research and follow state election laws and guidance in examining facts on any matter presented. Chilek was unable to attend that meeting, but Perry said her responses to the questions will be forwarded to council.

If council fills the vacancy Tuesday, the new member could be sworn in to participate in the Nov. 2 general election adjudication.

Perry also issued a reminder that current members of any county boards, authorities and commissions must complete another interview if they want to be placed back on the eligibility list for reappointment after their terms expire. At least 48 terms expire before the end of the year, he said. He plans to schedule another interview session in November.

A link to Monday’s remote-only committee meeting will be posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.