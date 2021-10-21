🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A former school administrator in the Valley View School District surrendered Thursday on charges he solicited a minor for sex.

Christopher W. Mazzino, 54, of Spring Brook Township, returned from Florida Wednesday when he learned an arrest warrant was obtained by Kingston police earlier this week, his attorney Curt Michael Parkins said during a preliminary arraignment before District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston.

Police charged Mazzino and eight other men this week after Musa Harris, the self-titled Luzerne County Predator Catcher, turned over videos and chat logs of people he engaged with on social media apps with the premise of having sex with minors.

During the arraignment, Parkins didn’t say Harris’ name but called him a “vigilante predator” while requesting an unsecured bail noting the seriousness of the charges filed against Mazzino.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Kingston Police Chief Rich Kotchik when announcing the charges against the nine men on Tuesday said extensive research was performed and each of Harris’ cases he turned over to police were broadly investigated by detectives Stephen Gibson and Thomas Paratore.

Haggerty, for his part, stated during Mazzino’s arraignment: “The Luzerne County district attorney’s office seems to have cracked the code,” referring to the filing of criminal charges based on the efforts and online postings by a private citizen.

Privately, those involved in the filing of criminal charges based on Harris’ efforts believe they are on “solid ground” as they are hopeful any successful conviction and sentence is upheld on appeal.

Charges filed against Mazzino alleged online communications he had with Harris, who is identified in the criminal complaint as a cooperating witness. Mazzino used the screen name, “Hi!”

According to the complaint, Mazzino believed he was communicating with an 18-year-old man telling the man he is “very handsome,” while requesting pictures be sent because he loved his lips and hair.

The online conversation turned sexual with Mazzino expressing what he enjoys doing, including kissing, cuddling and certain lewd acts, the complaint says.

During the communications, Mazzino was told he wasn’t conversing with an 18-year-old but someone who was three years younger.

Mazzino gave his age as 46 and requested more pictures after being informed he was chatting with a 15-year-old boy, the complaint says.

When Mazzino arranged to meet, Harris encountered him recording the alleged event he posted on his social media apps.

Soon after the video was posted, Mazzino resigned his post at Valley View where he was director of literacy.

Mazzino was arraigned on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. He was released after posting $75,000 bail through a bondsman.

Haggerty directed Mazzino not to use any social media apps as part of his bail.