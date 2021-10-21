🔊 Listen to this

The mail ballots Luzerne County sent to Plymouth Township voters incorrectly state one supervisor seat is open when it should be two, township Supervisor Gale Conrad said Thursday.

Conrad said she learned about the error from voters who had received their requested Nov. 2 general election ballots in the mail Thursday afternoon, and she immediately contacted the county election bureau to verify and report the error.

The correct number of two open township supervisor seats had been listed in this year’s primary, and Joseph Yudichak and Thomas Kachurak received the nominations, Conrad said.

Both men were listed on the general election ballots recently sent to voters, but they were instructed to select only one for a four-year term, Conrad said. The sample ballots the election bureau recently posted online also show both men running but only one seat open.

“It’s very, very sad and disappointing for the voters of Plymouth Township and even more sad for the two candidates who have worked so hard for this,” Conrad said.

Mail ballot voters don’t know how to proceed, she said. If they choose both, they are concerned their selection will be voided because they were instructed to pick one, she said. They don’t want to pick one because they support both, she said.

Others will be unaware of the error and will only pick one, she said.

Conrad said she is awaiting communication from the county on how it plans to address the situation.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said the county will issue a public statement to all impacted township voters Friday providing additional instructions and information on how their ballots will be counted. The same information also will be mailed to all voters who received mail ballots along with a notice of error, she said.

“We’re going to use all our efforts to ensure both candidates are credited for all votes cast for them,” Crocamo said. “We’re going to make it right.”

The township has 1,151 registered voters, she said. Crocamo is in the process of verifying the number of mail ballots that have been sent to township voters.

Crocamo said she is investigating to determine when and how the error occurred and promised that additional processes will be instituted to prevent similar issues in the future.

County officials are working with the voting machine vendor to determine if a corrected ballot can be programmed on the electronic ballot marking devices for township voters on Election Day, Crocamo said. If not, township voters may be required to use paper ballots at the polls, she said.

