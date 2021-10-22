🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Residents participating in the city’s E-Recycling Drop-off next week should expect traffic delays getting to the Department of Public Works facility.

Delays are expected on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Butler Street and Conyngham Avenue for the drop-off to run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 28. Wilkes-Barre City Police Department officers will be on site to help direct traffic at the DPW facility located at 3 Conyngham Ave.

The event is only for Wilkes-Barre residents and proof of residency, such as a drivers license, is required. It is a non-contact event and residents must stay in their cars. They will be directed to enter the facility for the drop-off from North Pennsylvania Avenue and exit onto Conyngham Avenue.

Items accepted for free are:

• Desktop & laptop computers

• DVD Players & VCRs

• Keyboards & mice

• Gaming systems

• Printers/fax Machines

• String Christmas lights

• Cables & cords

• Microwaves & small appliances

• Cell Phone & laptop batteries

• Metal items & water heaters

• Calculators & adding machines

• Exercise equipment

• UPS battery backups

• Car batteries (sealed lead acid)

• Toner & ink cartridges ·

• Bed frames & rain spouting

• Audio visual equipment

• Filing cabinets

• Telephones & cell phones – Please remove cell phone batteries.

Additional Items can be recycled for a fee, paid via cash or checks only, at the event. Checks must be payable to Responsible Recycling Services or RRS.

The items and fees are:

• CRT monitors – $17 (tube type)

• LCD monitors – $12

• Televisions under 42” – $38 all types

• Floor copiers – $20

• TVs (in wooden cabinet, projection, larger than 42”, TV tubes (broken TVs) $55

• Console Stereos (in cabinet) – $35.

Offsite hard drive destruction services are $10 per drive and include a certificate of destruction.

Household batteries, light bulbs, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and Styrofoam are not accepted.

Please visit www.wilkes-barre.city/erecycling or call 570-208-4152 for more information.