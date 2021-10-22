At Little Theatre it’s time to ‘do the Time Warp again’

Brad and Janet are about to get caught in a rain storm. They’re going to approach that castle down the road, the one with the light on. And, after they step inside, their lives will never be the same.

Can you already hear the strains of “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again?”

Yes, it’s almost Halloween weekend, which means Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready to present that campy and edgy send-up of B movies, “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Tickets are selling fast, director John Bubul said, especially for the 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30 shows.

“Other years, we had a lot of walk-up, same-day sales,” he said. “This year, I think people shouldn’t wait, or they might be disappointed.”

Described as “the best Halloween party in town,” the production is something its loyal fans may have been waiting two years to see, since COVID put the kibosh to the show in 2020.

“Last year I definitely found myself having a lot of spare time in the Halloween season,” Bubul said. “Spare time that I didn’t really want to have.”

This year, he and the cast and crew have much less free time, but they say they’re having a lot of fun — and bringing new ideas to a show Little Theatre has presented seven times since 2014.

“I try my best to take it in a unique direction,” choreographer Jovon Barnes of Lake Ariel said of the dancing. “You’ll recognize some classic aspects, with that traditional Broadway feeling, but it leans toward 2021.”

“There’s kind of an art deco feel to the set,” said Alyssa Simmers of Kingston, who is excited to be part of the cast this year in addition to her contributions as set designer.

And, with a tantalizing air of secrecy, Bubul said there will be something different about the way Dave Fortin appears as Dr. Frank N. Furter, the mad scientist who is typically attired in fishnet stockings and a corset — and Bubul wants it to be a surprise.

“I want the audience to see it for the first time when he makes his entrance,” Bubul said.

Bubul, by the way, is beyond happy to be directing the show, heaping praise on the cast, the designers, the costumer, the lighting person, the sound person and everyone else who is pitching in. “I really have a terrific team behind me,” he said.

He also has a great deal of affection for the show.

“This is a dream come true,” he said, explaining that his older brother was involved with a “Rocky Horror” production as a college freshman and young Bubul, watching at age 10, “decided that day that I wanted to dedicate my life to the arts.”

“That was 20 years ago, and it changed the course of my life.”

Cast member Jennifer Frey, who plays Magenta, also said the show influenced her at early age. “I was a Brooklyn girl, and I sneaked away at age 14 and went into the city (to see it). I wanted to be a part of it.”

Despite the fact that Bubul enjoyed “Rocky Horror” as a kid, he doesn’t recommend that anyone younger than 18 attend the upcoming performances.

“There are definitely adult themes,” he said, “and the audience has a tendency to get rude.”

At the same time, “The Rocky Horror Show” has been one of Little Theatre’s top fund-raisers for the past few years, and has attracted ardent fans.

“Anyone who ever feels like a misfit will see part of themselves in the show,” Simmers said.

“There’s nothing about it that’s not fun,” said Frey.

“It’s a shame they only do this at Halloween,” said Ray Hopkins of West Pittston, who plays the soon-to-become-less-innocent Brad.

“The Rocky Horror Show” opens on Thursday, Oct. 28, and runs for four performances: 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and available at ltwb.org and on the theatre’s Facebook page.