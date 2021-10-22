🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.2% in September.

The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its August level to 4.8%.\

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2020 level and the national rate declined 3.0 points over the year.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2021.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased by 16,000 individuals over the month, due mostly to a drop of 15,000 in unemployment which fell for the seventh consecutive month.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs decreased by 7,900 over the month to 5,733,700 in September.

The number of jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest movement was a drop of 16,500 government jobs.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 131,000 with gains in 8 of the 11 super-sectors.

Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 46,100 jobs.

All super-sectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of September 2021.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted to provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.

